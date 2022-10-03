James Harden is a player who has been heavily criticized over the past couple of years. Harden experienced the prime of his career while playing for the Houston Rockets, and ever since leaving the team for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, he has been unable to match his previous success.

Last season, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers where he has largely been ineffective as a scorer. He has transitioned into a facilitator role, although some believe his lingering quad issues were the culprit behind his dwindling production. In the offseason, Harden says he lost close to 100 pounds, and now, he is in the best shape of his entire career.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With Harden putting more of a focus on his body, his performance in practice has improved substantially, and fans cannot wait to see what he does while paired with Joel Embiid.

In the clip down below, Harden could be seen making some threes from the logo at the Sixers practice facility. This is a good sign as it shows that Harden certainly hasn’t lost his shooting touch.

.@JHarden13 putting on a show from the logo ✋ pic.twitter.com/yL4Zy7ElhE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 2, 2022

Harden used to be a prolific scorer, and Sixers fans would love to have that version of Harden on the team.

Only time will tell whether or not he is truly going back to those glory days.