There has been a lull over in the Verzuz camp ever since it was announced that they sued Triller. The platform emerged triumphantly during the 2020 lockdown as a global audience tuned in to pass the time. Hundreds of millions of viewers have watched icons come together to relive their most celebrated hits. A new post by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz suggests there is more to come.

Days ago, the pair appeared in an image that showed a “3.0” version of Verzuz was on the horizon. This has certainly reignited conversations about Verzuz, as did 21 Savage whose recent comments about his 2016 XXL Freshmen class caused a stir.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

According to Savage, he could beat any of his classmates In a Verzuz.

“That Freshmen cover, nobody can beat me, nobody,” he said while in a Clubhouse chatroom. Someone interjected to add Kodak Black would be a formidable competitor. When another asked if 21 thought he could beat Lil Uzi Vert, he said yes.

Other artists in 21 Savage’s XXL class include Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Dave East, and Anderson .Paak. Unsurprisingly, 21’s remarks reached the desks of his classmates, and Kodak had a few things to say.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Kodak stated that he wasn’t upset because 21 is supposed to feel as though he’s the best. However, he called “cap” on the assertion that Savage could sweep him in a Verzuz. “I admire your confidence, though,” said Kodak in a video.

Meanwhile, he wasn’t the only one who had something to say about 21’s Verzuz hot take. Desiigner, too, had a few things to get off of his chest.

“Went platinum 20 times,” said the “Panda” hitmaker. “I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m not even droppin’ right now. I quit Rap for a minute. Stop playin’.”

As this remains a debated topic in Hip Hop, fans are curious about what Verzuz has planned for the future. There has been speculation about tours and larger, more interactive shows, but we will have to wait for official announcements. It looks as if they will arrive sooner than later.

Check out both Kodak Black and Desiigner’s responses to 21 Savage below.