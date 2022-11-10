21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”

Kodak Black — who was featured on the list alongside 21, Desiigner, Yachty and more— begged to differ. During a recent Instagram Live session, the “Super Gremlin” rapper shared, “That’s how you should feel, know what I mean? But you know I always put myself first over any n**a, any day. That’s cap.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kodak Black attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, 21 doubled down on his comments while chatting with Kai Cenat during his Twitch Livestream. When Kai suggested that the “Slide On You” rapper could do a hit for hit battle with Lil Uzi Vert, who was also featured on the 2016 Freshmen List, 21 replied, “It depends on the crowd. Uzi got a lot of cult fans.”

When Kodak name was mentioned, the 30-year old star joked, “I’d smoke Kodak.” He added, “Nah, Kodak got some sh**. It just depends how a ni**a play it. They be acting like I don’t got that sh*t. That’s what be the problem, I don’t know what n***as thinking.” 21’s rant didn’t end there. He continued, “Before all this Drake shit. I been having diamond songs. Probably the only nigga of this generation to go platinum with no features. They always talking about ‘Savage a feature artist.’ No, Savage went platinum with no features my first album.”

Last year, the British-born rapper revealed that he owns all his masters, and that he makes more money on record sales than he does touring. “I had a platinum album before I signed my [first] deal,” 21 explained. “I own my masters right now. Every song you’ve ever heard, I own it. I got a 70/30 split with my label. I make more money off my album sales than I do off touring. For a lot of rappers, most of their money comes from touring.”

