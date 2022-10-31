Drake linked up with Tokischa, after the Dominican artist’s final stop on her U.S. tour in Miami, Florida. The two posed for a photo together that has since been shared on social media.

Tokischa has been performing in the country on her Popola Tour since August. She’s had sold-out shows in Las Vegas, LA, Boston, Houston, and Atlanta.

One source for Page Six who was in attendance told the outlet: “It was a group of around 25 people or so,” adding that they “headed to a massive VIP section.”

“After, Tokischa finished she headed over to Drake’s section to hang with him,” they added. “They were drinking bottles of Don Julio 1942 and E11EVEN Vodka.”

Rauw Alejandro, Rosalia, Lil Pump, and Klay Thompson were also there, according to the source. At one point, Travis Scott and Future pulled up to the venue.

“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth … The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform,” the source said.

Drake’s appearance in Miami comes just a day after he was in New Orleans to perform with Lil Wayne at the Lil WeezyAna Fest. Drake did “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan,” and more.

One issue Drake had with Wayne’s event was the lack of the song, “Mrs. Officer.”

“I wanna say one more fucking thing, because I was a little thrown off tonight,” Drake said on the stage. “‘Cause you know, back in the day before I was Drake, I was Aubrey off Degrassi, right? And I used to be standing side stage and when ‘Mrs. Officer’ came on, Lil Wayne used to call me on stage to sing Bobby part and he used to call me Jimmy Valentino. I feel like I should have sang ‘Mrs. Officer’ tonight, I’m just saying.”

Check out a photo of Drake and Tokischa together below.

Drake x Tokischa last night pic.twitter.com/DQSXskRSZy — 🇩🇴|Wilkinmeta (@wilkinmeta) October 31, 2022

