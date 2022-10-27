With Halloween just around the corner, costume companies are pumping out just about anything they can to make a sale. While celebrities have always enjoyed standing out during the spooky holiday, some of the looks tend to be a bit of a stretch.

In Ice Spice’s “No Clarity” music video, the singer wears an orange puffer coat, overtop a black fishnet bodysuit. This was apparently enough for costume designers who quickly threw together the required pieces along with an orange afro wig.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Spice took a picture of the costume before posting it to her Instagram story with the caption, “Nah this is outrageous.”

Following this, Tory Lanez posted a clip of himself teasing someone for wearing a black bodysuit, saying the woman “found the Ice Spice costume.” The woman, taking one step at a time to avoid crashing in her impressively steep high heels, simply laughed as she consorted with her friends.

This impromptu Halloween costume is just another strange incident in Ice Spice’s already weird October. Earlier in the month, the New York rapper had to address rumors that a sex tape of herself had been leaked. The clip of the alleged Ice Spice had worked its way through social media and had garnered enough attention to warrant a response. The Bronx native barely gave the gossip the time of day, stating that the videotaped woman was not her.

“U guys want them fake a** leaks to be me so bad just so u can go beat your lil dirty meat to it,” the musician tweeted shortly after denying the rumors.

That said, crazed fans aren’t easily convinced, so the rapper continues to be harassed online about the clip.

Will you be picking up the Ice Spice Costume? Let us know in the comments and check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.