Kanye West’s press run continues as his talent agency CAA and Adidas distance themselves from him. This week, the Yeezy founder sat down with Lex Fridman for an in-depth interview that covered everything from his recent anti-Semitic remarks, his presidential campaign, Yeezy brand, and, of course, Drake.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

At one point, Ye reflected on the Yeezy season 1 runway show and dropped previously unknown details about an alleged altercation between Drake and Diddy. While it’s no secret that there has been tension between the two in the past, namely over the “0-100” beat, Kanye alleged that the two got into a little bit of a tussle before Jay-Z intervened.

“This fashion show was so popular that Justin Bieber had to sit in the second row, right?” he said. “This thing had every name you could think of — it had Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner. It was Kylie’s first fashion show … You had JAY-Z in the audience, Rihanna in the audience, Beyoncé in the audience, sitting next to Anna Wintour.”

“You had Puff Daddy. At that time, Puff Daddy had beef with Drake. Drake still came to the show and JAY-Z had to break up the fight backstage,” he continued. However, he didn’t provide any further details regarding the incident.

The known confrontation between Drake and Diddy reportedly took place at Club LIV in Miami during DJ Khaled’s birthday celebration. Diddy denied that it ever got physical but the two did end up making amends three months after the Yeezy season 1 runway show in May 2015.

It seems unlikely that Diddy, Drake or Hov will corroborate Ye’s story anytime soon. We’ll keep you posted if any of the parties involved chime in on the matter.