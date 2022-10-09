After a successful round-up on our Fire Emoji playlist yesterday, we’ve returned to start your week off right this Sunday (October 9) with a selection of new R&B tunes for you to stream exclusively on Spotify.

As she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her iconic The Velvet Rope album, 56-year-old Janet Jackson has dropped off the project’s deluxe cut, complete with 10 new-to-platform bonus tracks and multiple remixes that were previously only available on CDs.

Of the new additions, we’ve selected the Timbaland/Missy Elliot remix of “Go Deep” for your weekly update.

Next is a collaboration from Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, and Lil Durk on “My Friends,” featuring infectious lyrics like “Casamigos got you acting reckless, sex you with thе lights on, still got on my necklace / I bought somе bottles and bitches for me and my friends / I’m in a Urus, lil bruh and ’em came in the Benz / Stop counting my pockets just know that I’m getting my ends / I might spend it all on my friends.”

R&B superstar Jazmine Sullivan made a triumphant return this weekend, sharing her “Stand Up” single from the Till movie soundtrack, while Toronto-based artist TOBi shared his “Flowers” with the world.

The final track that caught our attention today comes from Alex Vaughn’s The Hurtbook project, called “Demon Time” – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.