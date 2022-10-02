True crime continues to be immensely popular, and the most recent hit in the genre is Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The special has renewed interest in one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, and, predictably, people are trying to cash in on the hype.

Taylor James, a man who runs Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, has ownership of Dahmer’s infamous glasses, and came out saying that he’d be willing to sell them for $150,000.

It’s a steep price, but the glasses are certainly a hot commodity. None other than Rick Ross recently said he wanted the accessories for himself. “Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades,” he tweeted.

The glasses are only a small part of James’ Dahmer collection. He was contacted by a former housekeeper of Dahmer’s father, and agreed to manage and sell the items given to him for a cut of the profit. The collection includes Dahmer’s bible, family photos, and eating utensils.

The glasses in James’ possession were worn by Dahmer during his time in prison. The Milwaukee serial killer was convicted of 16 murders and was sentenced to a life behind bars in 1992. This life would only last another two years, as he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

Netflix’s “Monster” has been a streaming success, but it’s also drawn criticism. The sister of one of Dahmer’s victims spoke out about the series, saying no one consulted her beforehand. She claimed that Netflix was “money-hungry.”

