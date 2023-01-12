Evan Peters “Dahmer” Golden Globes Win Slammed By Victim’s Relative
Tony Hughes was one of Dahmer’s 17 victims, and his mother is speaking about people making money without contacting victims’ families.
Netflix had a huge hit on its hands when it released Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but the families of the serial killer’s victims weren’t fans. The series took over timelines as people relived the gruesome, predatory murders of the late murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. He infamously coerced his 17 victims—all men and mainly non-white—before slaughtering and consuming their bodies.
Dahmer’s frightening real-life tale was sensationalized for the series, and the public praised Evan Peters’s depiction. He even took home a win at the 2023 Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. However, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims immediately stepped forward to condemn the series.
Tony Hughes was one of Dahmer’s victims, a deaf man, and his mother, Shirley, spoke with TMZ about the popularity of Dahmer.
“There’s a lot of sick people around the world,” she said. “People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going, and this makes sick people thrive on the fame.”
She added, “It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day.”
The series prompted a worldwide response from people who took to social media with disturbing reactions. Some penned posts about Dahmer being attractive, while others empathized with the killer more than his victims.
Several relatives came forward to slam the series, but it only helped its promotion. Watch Evan Peters’s Golden Globes acceptance speech below.
