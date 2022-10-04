With the recent success of the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the cannibalistic serial killer has been at the forefront of pop culture news since the show’s debut on September 21.

R&B soul singer, Chester Jermaine Jennings, better known as Lyfe Jennings, recently took to Instagram to share stories of the time he spent with the killer while they were in prison together.

Lyfe, while doing maintenance jobs around the prison, would sing to help pass the time. Inmates would often listen to his songs and gradually began asking requests from the young soul singer.

One day, Jeffrey got his attention and told him how much he liked R&B music, and after the two talked for a bit, Dahmer made a request for “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” by Mint Condition, which the young inmate then sang.

He ended the Instagram reel by saying he had more stories he planned to tell the next day. However, after receiving substantial backlash Chester refrained from sharing any more of his experiences with the infamous psycho.

While many were upset with the singer for “glorifying” the serial killer, other individuals speculated that he simply lied about the entire story, accusing him of never being in the same correctional facility as Dahmer in the first place.

Jennings would go on to release a follow-up video claiming that the story was, in fact, true, and defending himself, saying that he had no intention of implying a friendship between him and the murderer.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, is an American serial killer and sex offender, who committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with many of his later murders also involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, typically all or part of the skeletal structure. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 15, 1992. (Photo by Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty Images)

Fans will have to wait and see if the R&B star follows through on telling his other stories, or if the waves of harassment and accusation were enough to keep him quiet.

