Jeffrey Dahmer
- Pop CultureLionel Dahmer Dies In Hospice Care Nearly Three Decades After Son Jeffrey's Prison MurderLionel was one of his troubled child's only sources of support throughout his complicated murder trial.ByHayley Hynes2.2K Views
- TVEvan Peters "Dahmer" Golden Globes Win Slammed By Victim's RelativeTony Hughes was one of Dahmer's 17 victims, and his mother is speaking about people making money without contacting victims' families.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- TVEvan Peters Explains Method Acting Techniques Used To Portray Jeffrey Dahmer: VideoThe "American Horror Story" actor revealed that he wore the late serial killers actual clothing and accessories for "months" while preparing for the chilling role.ByHayley Hynes5.6K Views
- TV"Dahmer" Creator Ryan Murphy Responds To Backlash From Victims' FamiliesMurphy has some strong words for victims' family and friends who criticize his new show.ByRex Provost4.8K Views
- TVMother Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Calls Halloween Costumes Of The Killer "Triggering"The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims isn't happy about people planning to dress up as the killer for Halloween.ByCole Blake6.4K Views
- Pop CultureLyfe Jennings Recalls Singing To Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison: WatchThe infamous serial killer allegedly asked Jennings to sing him "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)" by Mint Condition.ByBalen Mautone3.6K Views
- CrimeJeffrey Dahmer's Glasses On Sale For Astronomical PriceThe serial killer's infamous glasses are on the market.ByRex Provost14.8K Views
- TVRick Ross Asks For Help Finding Jeffrey Dahmer's Glasses: Fans ReactRick Ross says that he wants the pair of glasses worn by Jeffrey Dahmer.ByCole Blake6.4K Views
- TVSister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Reacts To Netflix's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"The sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim isn't happy with Netflix's new series about the infamous killer.ByCole Blake4.8K Views