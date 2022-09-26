Rita Isbell, the sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, spoke with Insider for an essay reacting to Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Isbell is portrayed in the show although she says she wasn’t contacted by anyone about the character.

“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said,” she wrote via Insider.

She added: “If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

Isbell famously had an emotional breakdown in court while reading victim impact testimony in front of the killer.

In the piece, she went on to call Netflix “money-hungry” for making yet another series about Dahmer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as the titular character and was co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series premiered on the streaming service on September 21.

Check out a comparison between Isbell’s real appearance in court and the retelling in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story below.

