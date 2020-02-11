For some strange reason, in recent years, serial killers have become romanticized as if they didn't take and ruin the lives of others, or cause deep existential trauma toward the people they've come across and terrorized. With Samuel Little recently confessing to close to 100 murders and Ted Bundy's ex preparing a tell-all series about her relationship with the sociopath, society's fascination with serial killers has taken a rather unhealthy turn into somewhat of an obsession. Now, a recent study by British author, David Jester, has revealed that some of the world's most notorious serial killers all share the same astrological zodiac sign, the Taurus.

According to The Mirror, David Jester began researching the astrology of serial killers for his 2018 thriller novel, The Clinic. The fiction writer spent approximately two years investigating the zodiac signs of some of the most notorious serial killers in the United Kingdom and around the globe. His hefty research resulted in the troubling discovery that the majority of the killers on his list were born between April 20 and May 20 and shared the Taurus zodiac sign.

According to the British publication, Taureans have innate ability to identify pure and harmful characteristics in an individual with ease as the research states:

"(Taurses are) devoted, patient and hard-working, traits which can make for a great personality in someone who is stable and good-natured, and an evil manipulator in someone who is not."

Jester and The Mirror rounded up some of the most renowned serial killers who just so happened to Taureans listing:

"H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer; Michael Ryan, the man behind the Hungerford Massacre; David Copeland the London Nail Bomber; the Canadian child killer Karla Homolka; cannibal Albert Fish, the ‘Werewolf of Wysteria’; Levi Bellfield the British child killer and rapist."

While this research is extremely telling, serial killers come in all different types of astrological zodiac signs. For instance, Jeffrey Dahmer is a Gemini, John Wayne Gacy is a Pisces, and Ted Bundy is a Sagittarius. But, if you just so happen to have any relatives or close friends who are extremely meticulous about their cleaning products, watch a lot of CSI, and happen to be a Taurus, you might want to keep a close eye on them.