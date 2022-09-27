Rick Ross asked for help on Twitter locating a pair of glasses similar to that of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Tuesday morning. The post came as quite a shock to many of the Miami rapper’s followers.

“Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades,” Ross tweeted to his followers.

One user responded: “You are the same person who ‘put Molly all in her Champagne, she ain’t een know it. Took her home and had fun with that. She ain’t even know it.’ Idk why I’m surprised . Guess you ready for the next step huh.”

“This man targeted young black and brown men. Ross you can do better than give light to a monster,” another wrote.

The tweet comes after the release of Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show is a retelling of the horrific killings told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims.

One of the victim’s sisters, Rita Isbell, recently spoke against the series and labeled the streaming service “money-hungry.” Isbell is featured as a character in the show, which depicts her famous emotional breakdown in court in front of Dahmer.

You are the same person who “put Molly all in her Champagne, she ain’t een know it. Took her home and had fun with that. She ain’t even know it.” Idk why I’m surprised . Guess you ready for the next step huh — Lynn Lynn (@talkbigtee_) September 27, 2022

we got a pair at my store (saint laurent), let’s get you in em pic.twitter.com/x15O4hIkTy — sweet cewch brown 🧸 (@meauxtothe) September 27, 2022

This man targeted young black and brown men. Ross you can do better than give light to a monster — Kash Givens (@KashGivens8) September 27, 2022

Never seen a more appropriate use of this meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/sED8NEVhAH — Kyle White (@kyleaustinwhite) September 27, 2022

