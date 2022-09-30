Freddie Gibbs Takes Accountability For Jeezy Beef On “$$$”
After years of feuding, Freddie Gibbs says he “got love” for Jeezy on “Rabbit Vision.”
It sounds like Freddie Gibbs is ready to bury the hatchet in his long-standing feud with Jeezy.
On his latest album, $$$, Freddie Gibbs extended the olive branch to Jeezy on “Rabbit Vision,” where he admitted to being immature. In addition, Gibbs also expressed his appreciation for the lessons he learned from Jeezy, both directly and indirectly.
Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years, but I got love for him— Freddie Gibbs, “Rabbit Vision.”
Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me
Showed me I could be a fuckin’ boss, best thing he did for me
I needed to grow, too immature, it’s shit I needed to know
The Gary, IN rapper signed a deal with CTE nearly a decade ago before parting ways with the label. Gibbs and Jeezy parted ways. Unfortunately, the split was messy. The “Dark Hearted” rapper took shots at Jeezy on numerous occasions in the past including on Pinata with Madlib. The second verse of “Real” dives into their troubles while Gibbs simultaneously called out Jeezy for his issues with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and alleged that he was being extorted by BMF.
No response from Jeezy on Freddie Gibbs’ recent comments on their relationship but it seems like the two could be on a path towards reconciliation in the near future.
Press play on Freddie Gibbs’ “Rabbit Vision,” produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, below.