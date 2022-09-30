It sounds like Freddie Gibbs is ready to bury the hatchet in his long-standing feud with Jeezy.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 29: Freddy Gibbs, Young Jeezy and Tone Trump attends the sweet 16 birthday party for Young Jeezy’s son Jadarius Jenkins on July 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

On his latest album, $$$, Freddie Gibbs extended the olive branch to Jeezy on “Rabbit Vision,” where he admitted to being immature. In addition, Gibbs also expressed his appreciation for the lessons he learned from Jeezy, both directly and indirectly.

Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years, but I got love for him

Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me

Showed me I could be a fuckin’ boss, best thing he did for me

I needed to grow, too immature, it’s shit I needed to know — Freddie Gibbs, “Rabbit Vision.”

The Gary, IN rapper signed a deal with CTE nearly a decade ago before parting ways with the label. Gibbs and Jeezy parted ways. Unfortunately, the split was messy. The “Dark Hearted” rapper took shots at Jeezy on numerous occasions in the past including on Pinata with Madlib. The second verse of “Real” dives into their troubles while Gibbs simultaneously called out Jeezy for his issues with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and alleged that he was being extorted by BMF.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Freddie Gibbs attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.)

No response from Jeezy on Freddie Gibbs’ recent comments on their relationship but it seems like the two could be on a path towards reconciliation in the near future.

Press play on Freddie Gibbs’ “Rabbit Vision,” produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, below.