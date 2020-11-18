Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy have a long history. In 2011, Freddie inked a deal with Jeezy's CTE Records, only to depart the label the following year. Though initial reports suggested an amicable split, Gibbs later expressed animosity toward Jeezy and his so-called "fake and empty promises." Later, Jeezy offered his own side of the story, explaining that major labels simply weren't interested in signing Gibbs, ultimately causing him to distance himself as an investor. While there's plenty to unpack in this particular situation, it's become abundantly clear that neither party has forgiven nor forgotten.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Agitator that Gibbs has proven himself to be, having previously prodded his former label boss with antagonist jabs, it wasn't long before he managed to get under Jeezy's skin. After Gibbs volunteered himself as a referee in Jeezy's upcoming Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane, The Snowman clapped back with a few bars on his new Recession 2 single "Therapy For My Soul."

"If One-Five wasn't my dawg, I would've touched them, When that shit went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust 'em," raps Jeezy. "Invested my hard earn money, tied up my bread / But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head / It's happening just the way that I said it, good on your own /And if I'm honest nothin' gangsta about you, leave this alone."

Not long after the song hit, Gangsta Gibbs wasted little time in retaliating. And in true fashion, he aimed straight for the jugular, flooding his timeline with incendiary shots determined to melt The Snowman. "BMF put U in a headlock in front of me," he begins. "U gotta come harder than this snow flake. @jeezy u big mad." He also jovially concedes the beef, his white flag being a clip of Jeezy dancing up a storm during a recent shopping spree.

And last but not least, Gibbs took the gas can and proceeded to douse the fire, taunting Jeezy about his upcoming battle with Gucci Mane. "@jeezy ni*ga smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him," he writes. "Don’t talk no street shit to me fam." A harsh reminder of the elephant in the room -- an elephant that runs the risk of rampaging the moment Jeezy and Gucci Mane sit across from one another this coming Thursday.

Check out Gibbs' online attack below -- and while many of grown accustomed to his aggressive side, let's not forget the vulnerability that exists within Skinny Suge, expressed with care through his music.