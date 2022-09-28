Cardi B has experienced several unprecedented wins in her flourishing music career. After making history last year by becoming the first female rapper to achieve a diamond-selling single, the Bronx rapper is still breaking barriers today. Earlier this week, she extended her Apple Music record for most number one’s thanks to her feature on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.”

On the legal side of things, Cardi recently scored a huge win in her lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K, winning $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for general damages, and $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses. Despite the wins, the “WAP” rapper is never afraid to openly speak about her losses.

Cardi B attends BIGBUNNY Launch in 2021- Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.

On Tuesday (September 27), she took to Twitter to share that she missed out on a work opportunity due to her past legal drama. “My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” she tweeted. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time Cardi spoke about learning her lesson. Earlier this month, the star of two plead guilty to assault charges, related to a fight at a New York strip club in 2018. She spoke on the verdict via Instagram, telling followers, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.” She continued in a statement, “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

Cardi’s post comes on the heels of her Twitter beef with Atlanta rapper Akbar V. No word on whether or not the two have buried the hatchet — however, Akbar’s Twitter account was suspended less than a day after her online altercation with the star.

