Denzel Curry has announced that he will be releasing a deluxe version of his latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, featuring performances with his 10-piece live band, The Cold Blooded Soul Band. The project will also feature two unreleased songs, “Chrome Hearts” and “Larger Than Life.”

In addition to the announcement, Curry shared a music video for the Melt My Eyez See Your Future hit “X-Wing.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 10 songs in total that were recorded for Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition were all recorded in one take by Curry and the backing band.

The Cold Blooded Soul Band previously collaborated with Curry for his performances on The Tonight Show and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The album is due out on Friday, September 30. One day prior, Curry will be sharing a live performance of the record, Melt My Eyez: Live From The Komodo City Cafe.

Curry originally released Melt My Eyez See Your Future back in March with features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Jasiah, 454, and Slowthai, among others. Thundercat, JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Beats, and more received production credits across the tracklist.

Check out the new music video for “X-Wing” below.

