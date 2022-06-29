Denzel Curry is still riding high off of the release of his latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The rapper's fifth studio album was met with immediate acclaim upon its release, and it currently stands as a strong AOTY contender. He's currently on his accompanying tour for the album and today, he's offered fans a tiny glimpse of what to expect with his NPR Tiny Desk performance. The artist delivered a special live rendition of records off of Melt My Eyez and previous projects for what may be considered one of the best Tiny Desk performances yet.



Anna Webber/Getty Images

Accompanied by a 10-piece live band, Curry kicks off with "Melt Sessions #1," before calling on DJ POSHtronaut to serve as his hypeman for the remainder of the set. Curry rocked his Florida pride loudly during the set. Before "Troubles," the rapper gave a shout out to T-Pain, who appears on the original record. "We gotta do this one because we both from Florida, you know," he told POSHtronaut. "We grew up listening to T-Pain so we gotta do this for T-Pain right here."

Curry joins this July's Tiny Desk series to celebrate Black Music Month with artists that "represent the past, present and future of Black music."

Check out Denzel Curry's Tiny Desk performance below and share your thoughts in the comments.