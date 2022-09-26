If there’s one couple in hip-hop that’s always going to go hard for one another, it’s JT and Lil Uzi Vert. The superstar duo has been spotted packing on the PDA at award shows and trading luxurious gifts with one another for some time now, and during a recent night out on the town, the Eternal Atake hitmaker didn’t hesitate to shout out their partner in a seriously major way for everyone to hear.

LUV ran into @chris_too_smoove while out at a club, and in his usual fashion, the content creator had the rapper break down the price of various items they were wearing. Holding up a large cross chain, the Philadelphia native asks, “This motherf*cker?” before revealing he spent $200K on the jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As a circle of men standing around hyped Uzi up, they proceeded to lift up a smaller chain, yelling, “Ok, this motherf*cker?! $150,000!”

On their third chain, they once again exclaimed, “This motherf*cker?!” before listing it as the most expensive piece shown so far, at $300K, eliciting exciting screams from everyone in the area.

Moving onto their watches, Uzi yelled, “This motherf*cker?” before more quietly saying that they got their hands on it “when it first came out” and then jumping while announcing it cost roughly $256,000.

On the “Silly Watch” artist’s pinky finger, he wore a flashy ring that had the whole crowd saying RIP to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but that wasn’t even the best part of the video.

When flexing an intricately designed bracelet that bystanders were very curious about, Uzi took a moment to shout out their girlfriend, saying, “My future baby momma JT, Jatavia Johnson, bought this motherf*cker for me.”

As people pressed him to know how much it cost, the 27-year-old teased, “City Boy price.”

Check it all out in the video below