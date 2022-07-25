Some may claim that Travis Scott stole his style from A$AP Rocky, but that hasn't stopped the father of two from diving head-first into the world of fashion, even recently dropping off his long-awaited collection in tandem with Dior after its post-Astroworld tragedy delay.

The Houston native is the latest rapper to cross paths with @chris_too_smoove on Instagram; if you're not familiar, the content creator is known for his outfit check videos, during which he asks famous faces to break down the cost of their ensemble.

"Who am I here with today?" Chris asked La Flame, earning him a seriously dirty look from the "3500" hitmaker. "Aight, so it's Trav, my boy!" the host recovered. "I see you dressed up... How much the hat?!"

Instead of playing by the rules and actually dishing how much he spent on his garments, Scott answered back, "Priceless!"

"How much the jacket?" and "How much the chain?" were answered in a similar manner, though when it was time for him to reveal how much his Richard Mille watch cost, he responded, "We gon' let Google do that," after looking at the face of the luxury piece.

"Ohhhh, we gon' do that!" Chris yelled back eagerly. "I see the pants, how much the pants, my boy?!" sending Scott right back into his "Priceless!" antics from before.

Finally, the host asked about the kicks on the rapper's feet. "That's crazy," was all the "SICKO MODE" spitter had to say.

Elsewhere at Rolling Loud, Scott joined Future on stage for a surprise performance of "goosebumps" and other hits during his set – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.