JT had an amazing night on Friday (September 9) after being featured on two of the biggest songs of the season --- Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix) and GloRilla's "FNF (Let's Go)" remix. Fans showered the low-key City Girl with love, deeming her bars on both songs some of the best of her career so far. JT basked in the celebratory moment, tweeting, "I have a NICKI MINAJ credited feature!"

Her fellow City Girl, Yung Miami, also showed the "rap princess" some love, writing, Congrats sister girl @ThegirlJT you killed s*** like you always do. Enjoy your moment let’s celebrate soak it up. I told you they said you the PRINCESS OF RAP." JT coyly responded, "Caresha please, okay I’ll take it." Not only did the Florida rapper's friends and fans show her; her beau, Lil Uzi Vert, penned a short and sweet message for his lady and shared with his 16.4 million followers.

"I can't help who I love," Uzi wrote. "Pretty and talented. Thank you for being in my life. You are doing great baby." The Philly star is never shy about publicly expressing his love for his leading lady. Back in June, he spoke on his relationship with JT during his Summer Smash performance, sharing, "I'm like... fully in a relationship. It still seems that every day I'm in the house, I've got to give out a rack after a rack after a rack. And, I love you JT." As for JT, she's certainly basking in the fruits of her labor. "Yo, @nickiminaj you da winna, and I’m the princess of this sh*t& a muthaf*ckin gang memba! Hahahaha," she posted on Instagram with the cover art for "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)."

Which remix track had your favorite JT bars?