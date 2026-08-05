Stefon Diggs Finds A New Home In The NFL

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
After months without a job, Stefon Diggs has officially signed a new NFL contract, and it is with a team he knows fairly well.

Stefon Diggs has had a rough few months. It all started when he lost the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, only to get dumped by Cardi B a few days later. Furthermore, the New England Patriots eventually let him go once the offseason started.

He was subsequently subjected to an assault case of sorts, filed by his former personal chef. In the end, Diggs was victorious in that case. However, he remains in a legal fight, this time against Christopher Blake Griffith. If you may remember, Griffith is currently looking to sue Diggs for defamation after the NFL star called him a lawyer for alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Throughout all of this, Stefon Diggs has been looking for a new team. There is one franchise that has been near the top of the list when it comes to Diggs' options. That team is his hometown squad, the Washington Commanders. Today, he officially signed with them.

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Stefon Diggs Signs in Washington

This new deal with the Commanders isn't exactly super lucrative. Instead, it is a modest one-year deal in which Diggs will be paid a total of $1.7 million. Considering he is reaching the tail end of his career, it only makes sense that his salary would go down considerably.

Overall, Diggs just does not have the same step he used to have. During the Super Bowl, he was barely a factor against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, his off-field issues have certainly made it more difficult for teams to put all of their trust into him.

Only time will tell whether or not Diggs can change the narrative, and have himself a big year with the Commanders.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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