Stefon Diggs Finds A New Home In The NFL

Stefon Diggs has had a rough few months. It all started when he lost the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, only to get dumped by Cardi B a few days later. Furthermore, the New England Patriots eventually let him go once the offseason started.

He was subsequently subjected to an assault case of sorts, filed by his former personal chef. In the end, Diggs was victorious in that case. However, he remains in a legal fight, this time against Christopher Blake Griffith. If you may remember, Griffith is currently looking to sue Diggs for defamation after the NFL star called him a lawyer for alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Throughout all of this, Stefon Diggs has been looking for a new team. There is one franchise that has been near the top of the list when it comes to Diggs' options. That team is his hometown squad, the Washington Commanders. Today, he officially signed with them.

Stefon Diggs Signs in Washington

This new deal with the Commanders isn't exactly super lucrative. Instead, it is a modest one-year deal in which Diggs will be paid a total of $1.7 million. Considering he is reaching the tail end of his career, it only makes sense that his salary would go down considerably.

Overall, Diggs just does not have the same step he used to have. During the Super Bowl, he was barely a factor against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, his off-field issues have certainly made it more difficult for teams to put all of their trust into him.