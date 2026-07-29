Chris Blake Griffith Ordered To Submit All Of His Alleged Texts With Stefon Diggs

NFL star Stefon Diggs is currently in a legal battle with Chris Blake Griffith. Last year, Griffith alleged that Diggs sexually assaulted him at his home in Maryland. Furthermore, he claims Diggs tried to drug him in the process.
In the aftermath of these allegations, Diggs sued for defamation. This subsequently led to a countersuit from Griffith. The two are now deadlocked in a legal fight, and according to TMZ, Griffith has been summoned to provide new evidence.
As per the report, Griffith has 14 days to submit every single text message he and Diggs have shared over the years. This includes their entire Instagram thread. Furthermore, Griffith must produce travel expenses and documents between May 20-23, 2023. These were the dates of the alleged incident. These documents would include receipts for flights, luggage, and hotels.
Stefon Diggs' Legal Battle Continues
Stefon Diggs has previously asked for sanctions against Griffith, but that request was ultimately denied. Previously, Griffith stated that he had produced 100 pages worth of texts between him and Diggs. However, the judge is clearly looking for something more thorough.
This legal battle has seemingly impacted Diggs' ability to get another NFL contract. He is still a free agent and has not signed a deal since being let go by the New England Patriots following the Super Bowl.
Teams like the Washington Commanders are reportedly interested, but nothing has materialized. With training camp starting soon, one must wonder what is next for the NFL superstar.
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