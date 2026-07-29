Chris Blake Griffith Ordered To Submit All Of His Alleged Texts With Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs' legal battle with Chris Blake Griffith is ongoing, and he is currently being asked to submit text messages.

Stefon Diggs has previously asked for sanctions against Griffith, but that request was ultimately denied. Previously, Griffith stated that he had produced 100 pages worth of texts between him and Diggs. However, the judge is clearly looking for something more thorough.

As per the report, Griffith has 14 days to submit every single text message he and Diggs have shared over the years. This includes their entire Instagram thread. Furthermore, Griffith must produce travel expenses and documents between May 20-23, 2023. These were the dates of the alleged incident. These documents would include receipts for flights, luggage, and hotels.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!