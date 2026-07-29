Chris Blake Griffith Ordered To Submit All Of His Alleged Texts With Stefon Diggs

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs' legal battle with Chris Blake Griffith is ongoing, and he is currently being asked to submit text messages.

NFL star Stefon Diggs is currently in a legal battle with Chris Blake Griffith. Last year, Griffith alleged that Diggs sexually assaulted him at his home in Maryland. Furthermore, he claims Diggs tried to drug him in the process.

In the aftermath of these allegations, Diggs sued for defamation. This subsequently led to a countersuit from Griffith. The two are now deadlocked in a legal fight, and according to TMZ, Griffith has been summoned to provide new evidence.

As per the report, Griffith has 14 days to submit every single text message he and Diggs have shared over the years. This includes their entire Instagram thread. Furthermore, Griffith must produce travel expenses and documents between May 20-23, 2023. These were the dates of the alleged incident. These documents would include receipts for flights, luggage, and hotels.

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Stefon Diggs' Legal Battle Continues
NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts ahead of jury selection on May 4, 2026.
NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts ahead of jury selection on May 4, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stefon Diggs has previously asked for sanctions against Griffith, but that request was ultimately denied. Previously, Griffith stated that he had produced 100 pages worth of texts between him and Diggs. However, the judge is clearly looking for something more thorough.

This legal battle has seemingly impacted Diggs' ability to get another NFL contract. He is still a free agent and has not signed a deal since being let go by the New England Patriots following the Super Bowl.

Teams like the Washington Commanders are reportedly interested, but nothing has materialized. With training camp starting soon, one must wonder what is next for the NFL superstar.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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