Vera Volpe: The Prelude - EP by YTB Fatt

Rising star YTB Fatt is prepping his new album, but first, he is here with a seven-track EP, "Vera Volpe: The Prelude."

YTB Fatt has continuously raised his profile over the past couple of years, but 2026 has truly been his time to shine. A new album is in the works, but before then, YTB Fatt is looking to drop right now. This week, he came through with the fresh EP, Vera Volpe: The Prelude. This new project contains just seven songs. These songs come with some big features from the likes of Lil Baby , Fox BD, and even Loe Shimmy. if YTB Fatt's style is for you, then definitely give this project a listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!