Vera Volpe: The Prelude - EP by YTB Fatt

YTB Fatt has continuously raised his profile over the past couple of years, but 2026 has truly been his time to shine. A new album is in the works, but before then, YTB Fatt is looking to drop right now. This week, he came through with the fresh EP, Vera Volpe: The Prelude. This new project contains just seven songs. These songs come with some big features from the likes of Lil Baby, Fox BD, and even Loe Shimmy. if YTB Fatt's style is for you, then definitely give this project a listen.
Release Date: August 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Vera Volpe: The Prelude
- Rob The Bank
- Free Lil Dann ft. Lil Dann
- Here and there ft. Lil Baby
- Spin
- I Believe ft. Loe Shimmy
- Glass Teeth
- I Gotcha Bitch ft. Fox BD