Lafamilia – Album by DJ Bandz & Only The Family

Lil Durk may be dealing with his murder-for-hire case, but his Only The Family collective and DJ Bandz just re-energized the OTF community with the new album, Lafamilia. It's a star-studded collection of tracks from some of the group's most notable members, collaborators, and peers. King Von, G Herbo, Kodak Black, BabyDrill, Rob49, YTB Fatt, HoodRich Pablo Juan, Calboy, Chuckyy, Hotboii, and more make appearances across 13 hard-hitting cuts. There's a little something for everyone here, and the project doesn't overstay its welcome either. If you're looking for something more punchy and sharp to give you energy this weekend, DJ Bandz and Only The Family's Lafamilia could be your answer.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Lafamilia
- Free Smurk (with Bay Swag)
- Water (with Rob49)
- Pressin Again (with King Von and Sada Baby)
- Mo Money Mo Problems (with Baby Money and Icewear Vezzo)
- How Much (with YTB Fatt)
- Not Like Us (with J Money and HoodRich Pablo Juan)
- Creatures (with Calboy)
- Made My Name (with BabyDrill)
- Puttin Ya Down (with G Herbo)
- Chicago Girls (with Lil Zay Osama and Cosha TG)
- Rich Junkiez (with Chuckyy and Loe Shimmy)
- Mud Bruddas (Rondonumbanine Interlude) [with Hotboii and Lil Zay Osama]
- Dark Days (with G Herbo and Kodak Black)