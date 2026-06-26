Lafamilia – Album by DJ Bandz & Only The Family

"Lafamila" by DJ Bandz and Only The Family features King Von, Rob49, G Herbo, Kodak Black, Loe Shimmy, BabyDrill, Sada Baby, and more.

Lil Durk may be dealing with his murder-for-hire case, but his Only The Family collective and DJ Bandz just re-energized the OTF community with the new album, Lafamilia. It's a star-studded collection of tracks from some of the group's most notable members, collaborators, and peers. King Von , G Herbo , Kodak Black , BabyDrill, Rob49, YTB Fatt, HoodRich Pablo Juan, Calboy, Chuckyy, Hotboii, and more make appearances across 13 hard-hitting cuts. There's a little something for everyone here, and the project doesn't overstay its welcome either. If you're looking for something more punchy and sharp to give you energy this weekend, DJ Bandz and Only The Family's Lafamilia could be your answer.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.