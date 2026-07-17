Finessin Distribution Deals – Album by Fox BD

Fox BD is well aware of how sneaky and slithery the music industry can be, which is why he's emphasizing the independent grind on his new album Finessin Distribution Deals. Across 15 tracks, YTB Fatt's twin shows off his conversational and matter-of-fact style with ease, employing punchy and frenetic production to match his energy. The Arkansas MC also tapped various special guests to provide features on here, namely Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Babyface Ray, the aforementioned Fatt, and Gcode. It all goes by very fast, but it definitely makes an impact. This is Fox BD's biggest look so far, and we're looking forward to hearing what he does next.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Finessin Distribution Deals
- Bakk to Square 1
- Keyboard Gangstas
- Seals Dekline (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Livin Room
- I'm Adapted
- 20k Purse
- G6 (feat. Sexyy Red)
- Stratxh My Bakk, Ima Stratxh Yours
- Baffled
- Hear Me Out, Just One Time
- Pharmacy R Us (feat. Babyface Ray)
- Lmaooooooo
- Goal Post (feat. YTB Fatt)
- No Filter (feat. Gcode)
- Fool You Thought