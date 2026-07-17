Finessin Distribution Deals – Album by Fox BD

"Finessin Distribution Deals" by Fox BD is his second project of the year and features Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and more.

Fox BD is well aware of how sneaky and slithery the music industry can be, which is why he's emphasizing the independent grind on his new album Finessin Distribution Deals. Across 15 tracks, YTB Fatt's twin shows off his conversational and matter-of-fact style with ease, employing punchy and frenetic production to match his energy. The Arkansas MC also tapped various special guests to provide features on here, namely Lil Yachty , Sexyy Red , Babyface Ray, the aforementioned Fatt, and Gcode. It all goes by very fast, but it definitely makes an impact. This is Fox BD's biggest look so far, and we're looking forward to hearing what he does next.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.