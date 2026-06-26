Layin Da Walkdown B Side - Album by Lil Double 0

BY Alexander Cole
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Layin Da Walkdown B Side Layin Da Walkdown B Side
Lil Double 0 has just come through with his new album "Layin Da Walkdown B Side," and there is a surprise Future feature.

Lil Double 0 has arrived with Layin Da Walkdown B Side, and there are some bangers to be found here. For instance, the track "Ferrari Truck" just so happens to come with a feature from Future, which was a bit unexpected as he's not listed on Spotify. Meanwhile, artists like Loe Shimmy, YTB Fatt, and Lil Keed are featured as well. However, the main draw of the album remains Lil Double 0, who shines thanks to his energy and keen ear for production.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Layin Da Walkdown B Side
  1. Kodak Moment
  2. Get Off
  3. All Month
  4. Ferrari Truck ft. Future
  5. Pressure
  6. Bumpstock Interlude
  7. Bumpstock
  8. Spend it on Drank
  9. Hit List ft. Rob49
  10. Foreva A Gangsta ft. YTB Fatt
  11. Move Dope
  12. Free Longway
  13. Dark Day ft. Baby Mel
  14. Karma
  15. Zombie Walk ft. Loe Shimmy
  16. By The Pound ft. ffawty
  17. Monster ft. Lil Keed
  18. Fear No Man
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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