Layin Da Walkdown B Side - Album by Lil Double 0

Lil Double 0 has arrived with Layin Da Walkdown B Side, and there are some bangers to be found here. For instance, the track "Ferrari Truck" just so happens to come with a feature from Future, which was a bit unexpected as he's not listed on Spotify. Meanwhile, artists like Loe Shimmy, YTB Fatt, and Lil Keed are featured as well. However, the main draw of the album remains Lil Double 0, who shines thanks to his energy and keen ear for production.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Layin Da Walkdown B Side
- Kodak Moment
- Get Off
- All Month
- Ferrari Truck ft. Future
- Pressure
- Bumpstock Interlude
- Bumpstock
- Spend it on Drank
- Hit List ft. Rob49
- Foreva A Gangsta ft. YTB Fatt
- Move Dope
- Free Longway
- Dark Day ft. Baby Mel
- Karma
- Zombie Walk ft. Loe Shimmy
- By The Pound ft. ffawty
- Monster ft. Lil Keed
- Fear No Man