DJ Akademiks Picks Winner In Hypothetical Drake & A$AP Rocky Boxing Match

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks has weighed in on A$AP Rocky's desire to go bare knuckle fighting with the likes of Drake.

DJ Akademiks has been giving lots of commentary on Drake's various beefs over the years. One of those feuds involves none other than A$AP Rocky. It is a feud that rose to prominence in 2024 and has never gone away.

Overall, much of the beef stems from Rocky's relationship with Rihanna. Drake is clearly upset about that, and oftentimes, he lets his feelings be known. On "Burning Bridges," specifically, Riri and Rocky were subjected to some pretty pointed bars.

Recently, Rocky got to sit down with Jason Lee, who gave him a platform to address all of this. It was here that Rocky revealed he would be interested in fighting Drake with his bare knuckles. This made for a viral clip, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Akademiks was among them. On his latest live stream, Akademiks made the claim that Rocky has absolutely no chance. Instead, he thinks Drake's size will prove to be the deciding factor.

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DJ Akademiks Picks His Winner

The thing is, we will probably never know who would win. These two are absolutely not going to get into a boxing ring. Furthermore, we doubt either of them wants to be close to one another in public.

While celebrity boxing has become immensely popular since the pandemic, it's usually D-list celebrities taking part. Very rarely do the A-listers step into the ring. It is a fantasy that you are better off forgetting about, sooner rather than later.

That said, A$AP Rocky and Drake remain at odds, and we don't foresee that changing. Their issues run deep, and neither side is ready to give an inch.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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