DJ Akademiks Picks Winner In Hypothetical Drake & A$AP Rocky Boxing Match

DJ Akademiks has been giving lots of commentary on Drake's various beefs over the years. One of those feuds involves none other than A$AP Rocky. It is a feud that rose to prominence in 2024 and has never gone away.

Overall, much of the beef stems from Rocky's relationship with Rihanna. Drake is clearly upset about that, and oftentimes, he lets his feelings be known. On "Burning Bridges," specifically, Riri and Rocky were subjected to some pretty pointed bars.

Recently, Rocky got to sit down with Jason Lee, who gave him a platform to address all of this. It was here that Rocky revealed he would be interested in fighting Drake with his bare knuckles. This made for a viral clip, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Akademiks was among them. On his latest live stream, Akademiks made the claim that Rocky has absolutely no chance. Instead, he thinks Drake's size will prove to be the deciding factor.

DJ Akademiks Picks His Winner

The thing is, we will probably never know who would win. These two are absolutely not going to get into a boxing ring. Furthermore, we doubt either of them wants to be close to one another in public.

While celebrity boxing has become immensely popular since the pandemic, it's usually D-list celebrities taking part. Very rarely do the A-listers step into the ring. It is a fantasy that you are better off forgetting about, sooner rather than later.