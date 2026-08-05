A$AP Rocky Admits He Was Heartbroken Over FERG's Name Change

A$AP Rocky and the rest of A$AP Mob have been through a lot over the past few years. Overall, there are fans out there who believe this is one of the greatest rap collectives of all time. Unfortunately, they are more fractured than ever before.

FERG has dropped the A$AP from his name. For the most part, Rocky hasn't really commented on this change. However, he does, in fact, have some pretty strong feelings about it. We know this because on Wednesday, he sat down with Jason Lee, who asked him about the situation.

Rocky was very frank in the conversation, stating that FERG perhaps felt to be in the shadow of the group. That said, Rocky doesn't believe FERG was ever in anyone's shadow.

“We were in a group called ‘A$AP Rocky & D Ferg’ before everybody changed their names," Rocky explained. "I’m guessing he always felt in my shadow, when that’s not the case.”

A$AP Rocky Speaks On FERG

Rocky then went on to say that the circumstances around FERG's decision was heartbreaking. He claims FERG had changed his name a long time ago, but only went public before his Relli trial.

“For FERG to wait one day before my trial to say he dropped his name … you been dropped your name!" Rocky noted. “When I look on Spotify or Apple, it still says ‘A$AP Ferg’ … So why you in interviews going so hard saying you dropped your name?”