A$AP Rocky Admits He Was Heartbroken Over FERG's Name Change

BY Alexander Cole
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A$AP Rocky Live Album Release Party On Hip-Hop Nation
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 14: Rappers A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky pose with SiriusXM host DJ Green Lantern (R) at the A$AP Rocky Live Album Release Party on Hip-Hop Nation at SiriusXM Studios on January 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky spoke to Jason Lee recently, and it was here that he offered his take on FERG's decision to change his name.

A$AP Rocky and the rest of A$AP Mob have been through a lot over the past few years. Overall, there are fans out there who believe this is one of the greatest rap collectives of all time. Unfortunately, they are more fractured than ever before.

FERG has dropped the A$AP from his name. For the most part, Rocky hasn't really commented on this change. However, he does, in fact, have some pretty strong feelings about it. We know this because on Wednesday, he sat down with Jason Lee, who asked him about the situation.

Rocky was very frank in the conversation, stating that FERG perhaps felt to be in the shadow of the group. That said, Rocky doesn't believe FERG was ever in anyone's shadow.

“We were in a group called ‘A$AP Rocky & D Ferg’ before everybody changed their names," Rocky explained. "I’m guessing he always felt in my shadow, when that’s not the case.”

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A$AP Rocky Speaks On FERG

Rocky then went on to say that the circumstances around FERG's decision was heartbreaking. He claims FERG had changed his name a long time ago, but only went public before his Relli trial.

“For FERG to wait one day before my trial to say he dropped his name … you been dropped your name!" Rocky noted. “When I look on Spotify or Apple, it still says ‘A$AP Ferg’ … So why you in interviews going so hard saying you dropped your name?”

This would be a difficult situation for any artist to go through. Overall, it just goes to show that Rocky feels deeply about these kinds of situations. He still cares about A$AP Mob, and he wishes some relationships were still in tact.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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