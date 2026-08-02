Tyga Accused Of Using AI On New Album "$TARFACE"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tyga Accused Using AI New Album STARFACE
Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American rapper Tyga looks on in the second half between the Inter Miami CF and the Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The AI accusations against Tyga's "$TARFACE" era come from the same artist who allegedly exposed Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ."

Tyga surprised fans with an '80s-inspired direction via his new album and persona, $TARFACE. However, amid the commendations for this artistic shift, there were many folks immediately claiming this was AI-generated or assisted. Now, that chatter has become a bit louder.

Artist Medasin recently took to Twitter to accuse the rapper and his team of using artificial intelligence for this new project. For those unaware, Medasin is the artist who allegedly exposed "RUBBERZ," the viral track from Fenix Flexin, as an AI fabrication.

These accusations against $TARFACE also rest on the AI software program Treblo, him linking up with Fenix recently, and the financial connection to EMPIRE. However, they are not as detailed or wide-ranging as the ones against Flexin, and still require further confirmation.

Medasin claimed he verified $TARFACE's use of Treblo by using his friend Rashan's AI detection model on Instagram, which goes by @humanstandard_. Basically, you DM the page, it scans a song, and it supposedly tells you if it's AI or not. It's allegedly trained on Treblo's output, as well as other generative AI music programs like Suno and Udio. The track he used to verify this was "AFFECTION, and the model said it was "likely AI" from Treblo.

Medasin also brought up EMPIRE's distribution of $TARFACE and how they released "RUBBERZ" as well, wondering if there's a financial tie between the label and Treblo. He pointed to other AI music detection models becoming popular, prevalent, and more effective, such as Tidal's efforts. As such, Medasin warned artists that it will be much harder for them to obfuscate this information moving forward, saying their credibility is at risk if they don't come clean from jump.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Tyga's AI Accusations

Neither Tyga himself nor his team have responded to these allegations at press time. We will see if that changes, especially as tracks like "GAVE U RACKS" continue to gain momentum.

This was the West Coast MC's first full-length project since NSFW last February. Before it came out, there was a lot of conversation about this shift in sound and a new era. But these AI accusations tainted that excitement, and we'll see if he addresses them.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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