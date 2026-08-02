Tyga Accused Of Using AI On New Album "$TARFACE"

Tyga surprised fans with an '80s-inspired direction via his new album and persona, $TARFACE. However, amid the commendations for this artistic shift, there were many folks immediately claiming this was AI-generated or assisted. Now, that chatter has become a bit louder.

Artist Medasin recently took to Twitter to accuse the rapper and his team of using artificial intelligence for this new project. For those unaware, Medasin is the artist who allegedly exposed "RUBBERZ," the viral track from Fenix Flexin, as an AI fabrication.

These accusations against $TARFACE also rest on the AI software program Treblo, him linking up with Fenix recently, and the financial connection to EMPIRE. However, they are not as detailed or wide-ranging as the ones against Flexin, and still require further confirmation.

Medasin claimed he verified $TARFACE's use of Treblo by using his friend Rashan's AI detection model on Instagram, which goes by @humanstandard_. Basically, you DM the page, it scans a song, and it supposedly tells you if it's AI or not. It's allegedly trained on Treblo's output, as well as other generative AI music programs like Suno and Udio. The track he used to verify this was "AFFECTION, and the model said it was "likely AI" from Treblo.

Medasin also brought up EMPIRE's distribution of $TARFACE and how they released "RUBBERZ" as well, wondering if there's a financial tie between the label and Treblo. He pointed to other AI music detection models becoming popular, prevalent, and more effective, such as Tidal's efforts. As such, Medasin warned artists that it will be much harder for them to obfuscate this information moving forward, saying their credibility is at risk if they don't come clean from jump.

Tyga's AI Accusations

Neither Tyga himself nor his team have responded to these allegations at press time. We will see if that changes, especially as tracks like "GAVE U RACKS" continue to gain momentum.