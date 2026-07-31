$TARFACE - Album by Tyga ($TARFACE)

Tyga taps into his alter ego and is stepping into a new era with $TARFACE. The 10-track project finds the rapper embracing an entirely new creative identity. Inspired by '80s pop culture and synth-heavy production, the album introduces Tyga's retro alter ego while moving away from the rap and into a more melodic vibe. $TARFACE leans into nostalgic sounds and a cinematic aesthetic that's unlike anything else in his catalog. The rollout was led by singles including "GAVE U RACKS" and "Affection," giving fans an early look at the direction of the project.
The shift has already sparked plenty of conversation online. While many listeners have praised Tyga for taking a creative risk and evolving his sound, others have drawn comparisons to Tory Lanez, pointing to the project's retro aesthetic, vocal-heavy approach, and genre-blending production. Whether fans see it as inspiration or coincidence, $TARFACE marks one of the biggest stylistic departures of Tyga's career.
Genre: Alternative
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: $TARFACE
Tracklist for $TARFACE
- Spinnin In Circles
- White Grains
- Powdered Dreams
- Just Us Tonight
- Freezing
- Gave You Racks
- Time Is Currency
- Affection
- Died 4 U
- Last Forever