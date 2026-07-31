$TARFACE - Album by Tyga ($TARFACE)

BY Tallie Spencer
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The album has been released under the artist name $TARFACE.

Tyga taps into his alter ego and is stepping into a new era with $TARFACE. The 10-track project finds the rapper embracing an entirely new creative identity. Inspired by '80s pop culture and synth-heavy production, the album introduces Tyga's retro alter ego while moving away from the rap and into a more melodic vibe. $TARFACE leans into nostalgic sounds and a cinematic aesthetic that's unlike anything else in his catalog. The rollout was led by singles including "GAVE U RACKS" and "Affection," giving fans an early look at the direction of the project.

The shift has already sparked plenty of conversation online. While many listeners have praised Tyga for taking a creative risk and evolving his sound, others have drawn comparisons to Tory Lanez, pointing to the project's retro aesthetic, vocal-heavy approach, and genre-blending production. Whether fans see it as inspiration or coincidence, $TARFACE marks one of the biggest stylistic departures of Tyga's career.

Genre: Alternative
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: $TARFACE

Tracklist for $TARFACE
  1. Spinnin In Circles
  2. White Grains
  3. Powdered Dreams
  4. Just Us Tonight
  5. Freezing
  6. Gave You Racks
  7. Time Is Currency
  8. Affection
  9. Died 4 U
  10. Last Forever
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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