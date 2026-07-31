$TARFACE - Album by Tyga ($TARFACE)

Tyga taps into his alter ego and is stepping into a new era with $TARFACE. The 10-track project finds the rapper embracing an entirely new creative identity. Inspired by '80s pop culture and synth-heavy production, the album introduces Tyga's retro alter ego while moving away from the rap and into a more melodic vibe. $TARFACE leans into nostalgic sounds and a cinematic aesthetic that's unlike anything else in his catalog. The rollout was led by singles including "GAVE U RACKS" and "Affection," giving fans an early look at the direction of the project.