Gave U Racks - Song by $TARFACE & Tyga

Tyga has come through with his new alter-ego, $TARFACE, who has dropped his brand-new single, "Gave U Racks."

While the mid-80s were 40 years ago, they are still extremely culturally relevant. The music from that era is revered, and numerous artists have tried to recreate that sound. The Weeknd and Tory Lanez infamously had their 80s era, and now, Tyga wants a turn. In fact, he has even created his own alter-ego, $TARFACE. On Friday, he released his first single under this new moniker, "Gave U Racks." With this track, Tyga fully immerses himself in the 80s pop sound. From the melodies to the synths, it's all there. It's a fun track, and we presume a whole album of it could be coming very soon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!