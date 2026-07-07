Gave U Racks - Song by $TARFACE & Tyga

While the mid-80s were 40 years ago, they are still extremely culturally relevant. The music from that era is revered, and numerous artists have tried to recreate that sound. The Weeknd and Tory Lanez infamously had their 80s era, and now, Tyga wants a turn. In fact, he has even created his own alter-ego, $TARFACE. On Friday, he released his first single under this new moniker, "Gave U Racks." With this track, Tyga fully immerses himself in the 80s pop sound. From the melodies to the synths, it's all there. It's a fun track, and we presume a whole album of it could be coming very soon.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: 80s Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Gave U Racks
Chrome rims spinning on the blacktop
Cold cash flowing out the rooftop
Walking like you own it, stalking like you own it
Left me for the better life, I hope you enjoy that bitter life