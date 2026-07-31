Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ" Allegedly Exposed As AI-Generated

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fenix Flexin RUBBERZ Exposed AI Generated
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Fenix Flexin attends Tyla's "A*POP" Fan Listening Session on July 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
There's been a lot of debate around Fenix Flexin's viral "RUBBERZ" song and its alleged use of AI, which may have found an answer.

Fenix Flexin had a long history of West Coast bangers before his '80s-inspired song "RUBBERZ" took the Internet by storm. At first, folks just expressed surprise at how different the track sounded from his previous material, and how catchy it was. But quickly, the conversation shifted to whether or not the record was AI-generated or saw other assistance from artificial intelligence. Now, that debate may be over for the general public, although nothing has seen explicit confirmation.

A TikTok video from artist Medasin recently went viral on the Internet for claiming "RUBBERZ" is entirely the product of AI technology. He accused the Shoreline Mafia member and the track's producer Purps of lying about its authenticity, claiming they used the software Treblo (formerly known as Sonauto).

As alleged evidence, @medasinmusic pointed to a song snippet Fenix posted before "RUBBERZ" came out that still had "Sonauto" in its file name. Sonauto allegedly rebranded to Treblo just two days before "RUBBERZ" came out, which followed other AI accusations against Flexin. This had Medasin and folks online wondering if there are financial ties between these parties, nothing of which has been verified at press time.

Then, Medasin broke down how to use Treblo, specifically its "tags" feature and their lyric box, to generate AI music. He shared an example he created with a vague lyric prompt, on which the voice sounds a lot like the Back In Bidness artist's voice on the viral hit.

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Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ"

Medasin also claimed Treblo repeatedly uses many lyrics that appear on "RUBBERZ" in its results. The lyrics include references to heavy diamond chains, faces on champagne glasses, thick pockets, stacking bills, plastic smiles, losing friends, rubber bands snapping, money on the table, rain, and not sleeping at night.

In addition, Medasin explained why he thinks "RUBBERZ" isn't being used in this model to spit out these common bars in future prompts. When he used "Eminem" as a tag instead of "Fenix Flexin," Treblo allegedly gave him the same lyrics.

This joins other AI controversies in hip-hop, which will not get easier to parse through if this is sadly the new normal... If all of this is true, of course. Amid other debates about the technology in music, this stands as one of the most viral and consequential examples so far.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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