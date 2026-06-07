RUBBERZ – Song by Fenix Flexin, Shoreline Mafia & Purps On The Beat

Fenix Flexin is known for his West Coast bangers with Shoreline Mafia, but the Purps On The Beat-produced new single "RUBBERZ" is a completely new shift. He puts on a British accent and dives into the world of '80s synth pop for a viral moment that might have much more gas in the tank than that reputation suggests. That's because of the comical but nonetheless earnest and fun contrast between Fenix's flexing and more emotive writing. Also, the vocal and melodic performance here hits a nice balance between being easy-going and yearning. "RUBBERZ" is one of the year's most welcome surprises, and its memetic quality doesn't take away from how simply fun it is.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Pop-Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from RUBBERZ
Swiping cards and stacking chips, I saw you sinking ships,
Left me standing in the pouring rain, now I bought a heavy diamond chain,
My pocket's getting thicker, the watch is moving quicker,
Money talk is much louder now