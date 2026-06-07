RUBBERZ – Song by Fenix Flexin, Shoreline Mafia & Purps On The Beat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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RUBBERZ Fenix Flexin Shoreline Mafia Purps On The Beat RUBBERZ Fenix Flexin Shoreline Mafia Purps On The Beat
"RUBBERZ" by Fenix Flexin of Shoreline Mafia and Purps On The Beat is going viral right now, and it's one of 2026's most welcome surprises.

Fenix Flexin is known for his West Coast bangers with Shoreline Mafia, but the Purps On The Beat-produced new single "RUBBERZ" is a completely new shift. He puts on a British accent and dives into the world of '80s synth pop for a viral moment that might have much more gas in the tank than that reputation suggests. That's because of the comical but nonetheless earnest and fun contrast between Fenix's flexing and more emotive writing. Also, the vocal and melodic performance here hits a nice balance between being easy-going and yearning. "RUBBERZ" is one of the year's most welcome surprises, and its memetic quality doesn't take away from how simply fun it is.

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Genre: Pop-Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from RUBBERZ

Swiping cards and stacking chips, I saw you sinking ships,
Left me standing in the pouring rain, now I bought a heavy diamond chain,
My pocket's getting thicker, the watch is moving quicker,
Money talk is much louder now

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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