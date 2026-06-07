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RUBBERZ – Song by Fenix Flexin, Shoreline Mafia & Purps On The Beat
"RUBBERZ" by Fenix Flexin of Shoreline Mafia and Purps On The Beat is going viral right now, and it's one of 2026's most welcome surprises.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 07, 2026