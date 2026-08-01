Jalen Brunson's Kobe 5 "NY vs NY" Finally Gets Wider Release

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs. NY" officially releases August 4th. It'll be available exclusively through Foot Locker, in-store only. Pricing is set at $190, and it's already listed on the Foot Locker app for entries.

This shoe isn't brand new to sneakerheads. It started out as a Jalen Brunson player exclusive during the Knicks' playoff run earlier this year. He debuted it on court, and it quickly became one of the most requested pairs of the postseason.

Foot Locker gave fans a small taste of it back in June. A mobile truck hit all four boroughs, selling limited pairs ahead of an NBA Finals home game. Word got out fast, and those pairs didn't last long. Resale prices climbed almost immediately, with some listings reportedly reaching well above $700 in the days that followed.

Now Nike is bringing it to a much wider audience. Given how popular Brunson has become since the Knicks' championship run, this release is expected to move quickly. Anyone hoping to grab a pair should have their Foot Locker app ready well before the release window opens on launch day.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs. NY"

Image via Sneaker News

Honestly, this might be one of the better Kobe 5 storylines in a while. The green base takes its cue from the Statue of Liberty's oxidized copper look. It's a subtle nod, but it works.

Blue and orange splatter details show up on the eyestay and heel, almost like paint got kicked up mid-run. That same splatter continues underneath a translucent blue outsole. It gives the whole shoe a loose, playground energy.

That vibe ties directly into the name. Nike's NY vs. NY tournament has been a staple of NYC summer basketball for years. Naming the shoe after it just makes sense.

Brunson's growing star power only adds to the hype here. Between the design, the backstory, and his current popularity, this one's expected to sell out fast.

Image via Sneaker News