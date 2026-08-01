Kendrick Lamar Surprises 7-Year-Old Who Lost His Arms With Birthday Call

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kendrick Lamar 7 Year Old Lost Arms Birthday Call
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A young Kendrick Lamar fan from Detroit named Romell Frazier Jr. lost both his arms in a dog attack earlier this year.

Kendrick Lamar is still a very busy man, even if new music rumors over the past year haven't manifested yet. But like many others in his position, he sometimes takes a break out of this business to show love to his fans. The Compton rapper recently gave a surprise birthday call to a seven-year-old fan from Detroit who lost both his arms in a dog attack earlier this year.

According to Click On Detroit, Romell Frazier Jr. was attacked by two pit bulls in March and underwent double amputation. His mother Preshauna Jones said the attack also left his legs injured (specifically his right calf and left foot), and spoke about supporting his surgeries and recovery through months.

When Romell went back home, he asked for K.Dot to attend his seventh birthday party. At the celebration, Kendrick didn't show up in person, but he did give the young super fan a video call.

Romell recognized him on the phone with his mom as Lamar spoke. "What's up, man? How you feeling?" he asked. "Good," Romell replied.

"I’m glad you reached out. I’m glad I got to talk to you," the pgLang MC expressed. He also invited the little boy to go visit him in Los Angeles, which Romell responded to by asking if his mother will be going with him as well.

Preshauna Jones said her son will need more surgery before prosthetics, praising his "unbreakable spirit." "He don't be sad, he don't complain about being in pain. He is happy as can be," she shared.

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Kendrick Lamar Gives Fan A Birthday Call

The "How To Pray" artist also gave Romell a special message. "You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face, man,” he shared. “You got a beautiful life to live. You’re giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are."

"It goes to show how great of a parent you are and the household you got for him,” Kendrick told Romell's mother. “He had that smile on his face, and he’s just pushing and he’s showing that strength."

"I'm just excited for him, and I just know he's going to be so happy," Preshauna Jones added. "He not gon' stop talking about this."

A GoFundMe for Romell's recovery is still active amid this development.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar has a new feature on the way, although solo music rumors remain unanswered at press time. There's still some beef-adjacent fallout, but stories like Romell's help lighten the mood.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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