Years after multiple divorce filings, Ray J says there's still a path back to Princess Love if they're both willing to do the work.

Despite their rocky history, the pair have continued to prioritize their children and have occasionally presented a united front in public. They were even photographed together outside a courthouse during recent divorce proceedings, fueling speculation that another reconciliation could be on the horizon. Ray J isn't shutting the door on that possibility. However, if his latest comments are any indication, he believes repairing nearly a decade of public ups and downs will take far more than good intentions.

His comments add another twist to one of entertainment's most turbulent relationships. Since marrying in 2016, Ray J and Princess Love have filed for divorce four separate times, only to reconcile before moving forward with the split again. Their relationship has unfolded publicly through reality television and social media headline-making disputes , making each new development part of a cycle fans have come to expect.

During a recent appearance on The TMZ Podcast , Ray J admitted he'd "love" to get his family back together, though he made it clear that repairing the relationship wouldn't happen overnight. According to Ray, any chance of reconciliation would require time, patience, and, as he jokingly put it, "a lot of money." Even then, he acknowledged there are still hurdles to overcome. Asked whether he'd be willing to distance himself from the women featured on his Zeus Network reality series Love Cabin, Ray J sounded conflicted, comparing his role on the show to LeBron James needing the right team around him.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.