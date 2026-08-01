Reconciliation isn't off the table for Ray J and Princess Love. It just comes with a long list of conditions. The singer and reality television star says he'd welcome the opportunity to rebuild his marriage, but only if both he and Princess Love are willing to make significant changes.
During a recent appearance on The TMZ Podcast, Ray J admitted he'd "love" to get his family back together, though he made it clear that repairing the relationship wouldn't happen overnight. According to Ray, any chance of reconciliation would require time, patience, and, as he jokingly put it, "a lot of money." Even then, he acknowledged there are still hurdles to overcome. Asked whether he'd be willing to distance himself from the women featured on his Zeus Network reality series Love Cabin, Ray J sounded conflicted, comparing his role on the show to LeBron James needing the right team around him.
Read More: Princess Love Claims Ray J's Kids Walked In On Him With Another Woman
A Tumultuous Relationship
His comments add another twist to one of entertainment's most turbulent relationships. Since marrying in 2016, Ray J and Princess Love have filed for divorce four separate times, only to reconcile before moving forward with the split again. Their relationship has unfolded publicly through reality television and social media headline-making disputes, making each new development part of a cycle fans have come to expect.
The most serious chapter came last year, when Ray J was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on Princess during an argument. She later obtained a protective order, though multiple outlets reported she dropped it earlier this year following concerns surrounding Ray J's health.
Despite their rocky history, the pair have continued to prioritize their children and have occasionally presented a united front in public. They were even photographed together outside a courthouse during recent divorce proceedings, fueling speculation that another reconciliation could be on the horizon. Ray J isn't shutting the door on that possibility. However, if his latest comments are any indication, he believes repairing nearly a decade of public ups and downs will take far more than good intentions.