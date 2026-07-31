Yung Filly Gets Split Verdict For Rape & Assault Charges

Yung Filly has found himself in legal trouble over the years for sexual assault allegations, specifically concerning alleged incidents in Spain and Australia. Regarding the latter, The Independent reported that an eight-day jury trial in Perth ended in a split verdict for his rape and assault charges on Friday morning (July 31) local time.

For those unaware, the rapper and YouTuber faced accusations of sexually and physically assaulting an anonymous woman in his hotel room during a September 2024 tour stop in Australia. He denied the allegations against him.

Per the report, the jury acquitted the U.K. MC of three counts of sexual penetration without consent, an assault charge for an alleged slap, and a choking charge. However, they found him guilty of two counts of assault causing bodily harm due to biting the woman's neck and breast.

Also, the jury was not able to reach a verdict concerning three additional counts of sexual penetration without consent. As such, prosecutors will have to decide whether or not to freshly pursue these charges again. Filly remains out of jail on bond and must return to court on August 21 to set a sentencing date for the assault convictions.

Yung Filly's Charges

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Yung Filly performs at Parklife Festival at Heaton Park on June 11, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images)

Yung Filly denied the charges against him in court, claiming he gave the woman "love bites." "There was kissing in between; I would give her a love bite and then kiss her," he reportedly stated. "I don’t recall any blood."

Filly denied that the woman said he was hurting her or that she told him to stop. In response, prosecutors argued the woman withdrew her consent despite an initial agreement because she began to fear for her life. During Tuesday's (July 28) closing statement, prosecutor Danielle Clarke called the celebrity an "entitled man" with a "moderate degree of fame." "What could have been and should have been consensual sex quickly escalated into sexual violence and a non-consensual nightmare," she reportedly expressed in court.