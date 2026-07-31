mixed verdict

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Yung Filly Gets Split Verdict For Rape & Assault Charges
UK rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly was accused of raping and assaulting a woman in Australia during a 2024 tour.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 31, 2026