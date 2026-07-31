Officer Shocked By Playboi Carti's Fame In Traffic Stop Footage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Officer Shocked Playboi Carti Fame Traffic Stop
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Playboi Carti performs during night 2 of Rolling Loud 2026 at Camping World Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
This traffic stop footage seems to be from Playboi Carti's Utah detainment over an alleged assault incident.

Playboi Carti is no stranger to legal trouble and controversy shaking up his public perception, and fans still have questions about some of these matters. Earlier this week, CUFBOYS on YouTube posted the full body cam footage of a traffic stop on Carti and his entourage, which seems to be from his Utah detainment over an alleged assault incident from October of last year.

In a portion of the footage shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can hear Carti proclaim his superstar status to the policeman handling the matter as the law enforcement official made questions and asked him to stay in the car.

The officer told Playboi to "go sit in the car" and remarked, "Gosh, dude. None of you guys listen." He asked the rapper who was driving him and where they came from, with Carti saying the driver had just picked him up and was on a tour with The Weeknd.

This made the officer ask him who he was, to which he responded with, "I'm a singer. I'm Playboi, Playboi Carti. Me and Weeknd on tour. Sold out."

"Is he actually Playboi Carti?" the officer asked another individual on the scene who affirmed this, seemingly flabbergasted to have met him and shocked at his fame. The policeman then asked for Carti's license and asked who hit each other, with Playboi claiming none of them hit each other. He seemed to be referring to him and the drivers at the scene.

You can see the full video of the traffic stop below.

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Playboi Carti's Assault Case

For those unaware, Playboi Carti faced legal consequences for allegedly assaulting a woman and his driver during this Utah road trip on tour. A pre-trial date emerged earlier this year, but no further case updates have emerged at press time.

Many fans assumed the woman in question was Playboi Carti's then-girlfriend (now ex), Giovanna "Gio" Ramos. But she seemed to deny the allegations on social media, and so did Carti.

Now, fans wonder if they will get a follow-up here. Perhaps court updates are soon to come following the release of this body cam footage.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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