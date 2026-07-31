Officer Shocked By Playboi Carti's Fame In Traffic Stop Footage

Playboi Carti is no stranger to legal trouble and controversy shaking up his public perception, and fans still have questions about some of these matters. Earlier this week, CUFBOYS on YouTube posted the full body cam footage of a traffic stop on Carti and his entourage, which seems to be from his Utah detainment over an alleged assault incident from October of last year.

In a portion of the footage shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can hear Carti proclaim his superstar status to the policeman handling the matter as the law enforcement official made questions and asked him to stay in the car.

The officer told Playboi to "go sit in the car" and remarked, "Gosh, dude. None of you guys listen." He asked the rapper who was driving him and where they came from, with Carti saying the driver had just picked him up and was on a tour with The Weeknd.

This made the officer ask him who he was, to which he responded with, "I'm a singer. I'm Playboi, Playboi Carti. Me and Weeknd on tour. Sold out."

"Is he actually Playboi Carti?" the officer asked another individual on the scene who affirmed this, seemingly flabbergasted to have met him and shocked at his fame. The policeman then asked for Carti's license and asked who hit each other, with Playboi claiming none of them hit each other. He seemed to be referring to him and the drivers at the scene.

You can see the full video of the traffic stop below.

Playboi Carti's Assault Case

For those unaware, Playboi Carti faced legal consequences for allegedly assaulting a woman and his driver during this Utah road trip on tour. A pre-trial date emerged earlier this year, but no further case updates have emerged at press time.

Many fans assumed the woman in question was Playboi Carti's then-girlfriend (now ex), Giovanna "Gio" Ramos. But she seemed to deny the allegations on social media, and so did Carti.