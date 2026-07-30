Lil Durk Prosecutors Seek Gag Order Ahead of Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk’s trial is just around the corner, and the streets are still screaming Free Durk. But while his team believes that they’ll beat the murder-for-hire federal case, the government is trying to ensure silence from him and his team. Per All Hip Hop, the federal prosecutors are seeking court-ordered restrictions to prevent public comments surrounding Durk’s criminal case. In documents filed with the court, they argued ongoing media coverage and online statements could jeopardize the selection of an impartial jury

The failed attempts to reach a voluntary agreement with the defense led prosecutors to ask U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald to issue a limited gag order in a motion submitted on Monday. It claims that Durk’s legal team declined the government’s proposal, prompting prosecutors to request judicial intervention. The prosecutors claimed that recent public comments, including those shared on Lil Durk’s Instagram and others made by his attorney Drew Findling in interviews, might impact the fairness of the trial. They believe that comments about amplified publicity from these public statements challenge the legitimacy of the charges.

Prosecutors Seek Gag Order Against Lil Durk's Legal Team

If the court grants the request, attorneys and others connected to the proceedings would be prohibited from publicly discussing topics such as witness testimony, the credibility of evidence, the character of individuals involved, and other issues that could influence prospective jurors. The proposed order would also restrict interviews, press conferences, and press releases related to the case.

Judge Fitzgerald has not yet decided whether to impose the requested gag order. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 13, with jury selection currently expected to begin on Aug. 20.