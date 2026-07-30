Lil Durk Prosecutors Seek Gag Order Ahead of Murder-For-Hire Trial

BY Aron A.
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MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to issue a gag order limiting public comments as Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial draws closer.

Lil Durk’s trial is just around the corner, and the streets are still screaming Free Durk. But while his team believes that they’ll beat the murder-for-hire federal case, the government is trying to ensure silence from him and his team. Per All Hip Hop, the federal prosecutors are seeking court-ordered restrictions to prevent public comments surrounding Durk’s criminal case. In documents filed with the court, they argued ongoing media coverage and online statements could jeopardize the selection of an impartial jury

The failed attempts to reach a voluntary agreement with the defense led prosecutors to ask U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald to issue a limited gag order in a motion submitted on Monday. It claims that Durk’s legal team declined the government’s proposal, prompting prosecutors to request judicial intervention. The prosecutors claimed that recent public comments, including those shared on Lil Durk’s Instagram and others made by his attorney Drew Findling in interviews, might impact the fairness of the trial. They believe that comments about amplified publicity from these public statements challenge the legitimacy of the charges.

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Prosecutors Seek Gag Order Against Lil Durk's Legal Team

If the court grants the request, attorneys and others connected to the proceedings would be prohibited from publicly discussing topics such as witness testimony, the credibility of evidence, the character of individuals involved, and other issues that could influence prospective jurors. The proposed order would also restrict interviews, press conferences, and press releases related to the case.

Judge Fitzgerald has not yet decided whether to impose the requested gag order. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 13, with jury selection currently expected to begin on Aug. 20.

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Lil Durk’s trial. Do you think it’s fair that the court imposes a gag order against Lil Durk and his legal team ahead of the trial? Sound off in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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