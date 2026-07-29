Brittany Renner Claps Back At Lil Duval After Comedian Questions Her Attractiveness

Brittany Renner has been beefing with everyone as of late. Recently, she issued a strong message to her exes, PJ Washington and Kevin Gates. Furthermore, she had some strong words for DJ Akademiks.

As we reported yesterday, she also clapped back against her haters during a Kick live stream. It was here that she said others were jealous, and that at 34 years old, she was still all natural.

In the midst of all of this, Lil Duval insulted Renner on X by questioning her attractiveness. In his mind, Renner was only accepted because everyone was at the time of her rise to fame.

"Brittney Renner never looked good to me she was just lightskin and came out at the right time social media was accepting anybody," Lil Duval wrote.

This led to a strong reply from Renner, who was not going to sit by and be disrespected. As you will read, she made fun of Lil Duval's looks.

Brittany Renner Clashes With Lil Duval

"The confidence is admirable. Never in history have you been any woman’s dream guy, you short, wide-mouthed bitch," Renner clapped back.

A quick social media search will show you that Duval has not responded to Renner's digs. Clearly, this isn't something that he is particularly interested in spending time on.

As for Renner, it has been an interesting couple of months for her. She recently came out and stated that she was no longer Muslim. The influencer revealed that the lifestyle no longer made her happy.