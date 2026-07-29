Brittany Renner Claps Back At Lil Duval After Comedian Questions Her Attractiveness

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Duval watches a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in the
Dec 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Duval watches a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Brittany Renner found herself in a brief X beef with Lil Duval on Tuesday, as the comedian had some unkind things to say.

Brittany Renner has been beefing with everyone as of late. Recently, she issued a strong message to her exes, PJ Washington and Kevin Gates. Furthermore, she had some strong words for DJ Akademiks.

As we reported yesterday, she also clapped back against her haters during a Kick live stream. It was here that she said others were jealous, and that at 34 years old, she was still all natural.

In the midst of all of this, Lil Duval insulted Renner on X by questioning her attractiveness. In his mind, Renner was only accepted because everyone was at the time of her rise to fame.

"Brittney Renner never looked good to me she was just lightskin and came out at the right time social media was accepting anybody," Lil Duval wrote.

This led to a strong reply from Renner, who was not going to sit by and be disrespected. As you will read, she made fun of Lil Duval's looks.

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Brittany Renner Clashes With Lil Duval

"The confidence is admirable. Never in history have you been any woman’s dream guy, you short, wide-mouthed bitch," Renner clapped back.

A quick social media search will show you that Duval has not responded to Renner's digs. Clearly, this isn't something that he is particularly interested in spending time on.

As for Renner, it has been an interesting couple of months for her. She recently came out and stated that she was no longer Muslim. The influencer revealed that the lifestyle no longer made her happy.

Meanwhile, she has the entire internet coming for her, which has led to these social media spats. Only time will tell if things become less chaotic for her.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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