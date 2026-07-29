Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Fingers Reportedly Still Missing Amid D4vd Murder Case

With D4vd going to trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas, prosecutors are now stating how lots of evidence is missing.

Furthermore, the prosecution alleges that the murder weapon is nowhere to be found. Autopsy reports stated that Celeste Rivas initially died due to stab wounds. Security footage from the alleged timing of the murder, the victim's purse, and the singer's cellphones are also reportedly missing. Investigators are still trying to acquire these pieces of alleged evidence, although there is a chance that they won't be able to.

Last week, the preliminary hearing began, as the prosecution attempted to explain why this case must go to trial. In the end, the judge felt they had made a compelling argument and ordered a trial. At this time, the trial's start date is to be determined.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!