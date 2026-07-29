Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Fingers Reportedly Still Missing Amid D4vd Murder Case

D4vd is set to stand trial for murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He allegedly committed these crimes against Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found in a Tesla belonging to the artist, last year.
Last week, the preliminary hearing began, as the prosecution attempted to explain why this case must go to trial. In the end, the judge felt they had made a compelling argument and ordered a trial. At this time, the trial's start date is to be determined.
According to TMZ, the prosecution is attempting to locate specific pieces of evidence ahead of the trial. As they explain, Celeste's left ring finger and pinky finger are missing. They claim D4vd's name is tattooed on the aforementioned ring finger.
D4vd Murder Case Continues
Furthermore, the prosecution alleges that the murder weapon is nowhere to be found. Autopsy reports stated that Celeste Rivas initially died due to stab wounds. Security footage from the alleged timing of the murder, the victim's purse, and the singer's cellphones are also reportedly missing. Investigators are still trying to acquire these pieces of alleged evidence, although there is a chance that they won't be able to.
On Monday, D4vd's legal team issued its defense, painting Celeste Rivas Hernandez as the aggressor. They claimed that she had threatened the singer's life and career. Furthermore, they alleged that her family was consenting to the relationship.
The Hernandez family attorney eventually responded to these claims, saying that it was disgusting to blame a 14-year-old.
This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.
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