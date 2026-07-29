Price Of Pain - Album by Dave East & Harry Fraud

Dave East and Harry Fraud have arrived with their brand-new album, "Price Of Pain," which comes with heavy-hitting features.

Dave East and Harry Fraud have been teasing their new album, Price Of Pain, for quite some time. Overall, this is a project that the fans were hyped for. Singles featuring Benny The Butcher and Styles P became immediate fan favorites. Now, it is here in all of its glory. This 14-track project includes more features from Snoop Dogg , AZ , Don Jiggy, Cruch Calhoun, and even SUZI. It is a dope display of these two's chemistry, as Harry Fraud continues to bring dope production, while Dave East delivers some phenomenal bars.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!