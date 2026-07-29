Price Of Pain - Album by Dave East & Harry Fraud

Dave East and Harry Fraud have been teasing their new album, Price Of Pain, for quite some time. Overall, this is a project that the fans were hyped for. Singles featuring Benny The Butcher and Styles P became immediate fan favorites. Now, it is here in all of its glory. This 14-track project includes more features from Snoop Dogg, AZ, Don Jiggy, Cruch Calhoun, and even SUZI. It is a dope display of these two's chemistry, as Harry Fraud continues to bring dope production, while Dave East delivers some phenomenal bars.
Release Date: July 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Price Of Pain
- Papaya Juice
- Everything is Up ft. Benny The Butcher
- Hot Peas & Butter ft. AZ
- Minding My Business
- Follow My Lead ft. Snoop Dogg
- Rasta Pasta ft. Don Jiggy
- Alley Oop ft. Styles P
- Clyde Frazier
- No One Like You ft. SUZI
- Thirsty
- Life Cycle
- Hustle In My Nature ft. Cruch Calhoun
- Stay With Me
- Fill A Casket