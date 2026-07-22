Everything Is Up - Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Benny The Butcher

Dave East and Harry Fraud are in the midst of readying their new album, and they have brought Benny The Butcher along for the ride.

Dave East and Harry Fraud are about to drop Price Of Pain, their new album, which promises to be one of the best collaborations of the year. This is going to be a star-studded affair, with numerous features adorning the tracklist. On the song "Everything Is Up," we even get a feature from Benny The Butcher . This latest single is another demonstration of the synergy between Dave East and Harry Fraud. These are frequent collaborators who always bring the goods. From the production to the flows, everything is on point. Meanwhile, Benny delivers a solid guest verse that lends itself well to what East and Fraud have going on here.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!