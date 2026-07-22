Everything Is Up - Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Benny The Butcher

Dave East and Harry Fraud are about to drop Price Of Pain, their new album, which promises to be one of the best collaborations of the year. This is going to be a star-studded affair, with numerous features adorning the tracklist. On the song "Everything Is Up," we even get a feature from Benny The Butcher. This latest single is another demonstration of the synergy between Dave East and Harry Fraud. These are frequent collaborators who always bring the goods. From the production to the flows, everything is on point. Meanwhile, Benny delivers a solid guest verse that lends itself well to what East and Fraud have going on here.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Price of Pain