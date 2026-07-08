Alley Oop - Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Styles P

Dave East and Harry Fraud have always been an incredible rapper and producer duo. The two have delivered some gems over the years, and on Wednesday, they are back for more. On the new song, "Alley Oop," Styles P is along for the ride. Everyone is firing on all cylinders here. Dave East's rapping is second to none, and the same can be said of Styles P. Meanwhile, Harry Fraud gives you his signature production, which bolsters the track. It seems like Dave East and Harry Fraud are gearing up for a huge push this Summer, and we're here for it.
Release Date: July 7, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A