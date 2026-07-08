Alley Oop - Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Styles P

Dave East has teamed up with Harry Fraud and Styles P for the new song "Alley Oop," which is a perfect way to start your Wednesday.

Dave East and Harry Fraud have always been an incredible rapper and producer duo. The two have delivered some gems over the years, and on Wednesday, they are back for more. On the new song, "Alley Oop," Styles P is along for the ride. Everyone is firing on all cylinders here. Dave East's rapping is second to none, and the same can be said of Styles P. Meanwhile, Harry Fraud gives you his signature production, which bolsters the track. It seems like Dave East and Harry Fraud are gearing up for a huge push this Summer, and we're here for it.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!