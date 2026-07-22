Price of Pain

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Everything Is Up - Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Benny The Butcher
Dave East and Harry Fraud are in the midst of readying their new album, and they have brought Benny The Butcher along for the ride.
By
Alexander Cole
July 22, 2026