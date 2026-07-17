Minding My Business – Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud

"Minding My Business" by Dave East and Harry Fraud is the latest single from their upcoming album, "Price Of Pain."

Dave East is always relentless on the mic, especially with someone like Harry Fraud behind the boards. As such, their new single "Minding My Business" represents another match made in heaven for the two, with Fraud allowing dreamy guitar licks and peppy trap drums to highlight East's fast flows and declarations of the grind. It's the latest track off their upcoming collaborative project Price Of Pain, which will come out later this month. Hopefully "Minding My Business" is a good indication of the quality standard of the album. After all, it goes by in a flash, and shows why Dave remains a standout East Coast MC.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.