Minding My Business – Song by Dave East & Harry Fraud

Dave East is always relentless on the mic, especially with someone like Harry Fraud behind the boards. As such, their new single "Minding My Business" represents another match made in heaven for the two, with Fraud allowing dreamy guitar licks and peppy trap drums to highlight East's fast flows and declarations of the grind. It's the latest track off their upcoming collaborative project Price Of Pain, which will come out later this month. Hopefully "Minding My Business" is a good indication of the quality standard of the album. After all, it goes by in a flash, and shows why Dave remains a standout East Coast MC.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Price Of Pain
Quotable Lyrics from Minding My Business
You step on my foot, you might wake up a giant,
Remember that David and Goliath s**t,
It's funny, that's that Richard Pryor s**t,
Yellow the h*e, Prada suit like a fireman